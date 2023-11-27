Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Minister accuses Surrey officials of pulling out of police transition meetings

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 10:54 pm
Click to play video: 'City of Surrey missing from police transition talks'
City of Surrey missing from police transition talks
Another twist in the on-going policing saga in Surrey -- the city has been absent from recent meetings on the transition. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey explains what this means.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The war of words over Surrey’s police transition continued Monday, with B.C.’s solicitor general accusing the city of pulling out of key meetings.

Mike Farnworth made the comments Monday, while giving an update on the work of the administrator appointed earlier this month to take over the city’s transition from the Surrey RCMP to the Surrey Police Service.

Former Abbotsford police chief Mike Serr, who has taken over operations of the city’s police board, has been meeting regularly with both the RCMP and the SPS, Farnworth said.

Click to play video: 'B.C. public safety minister suspends members of Surrey Police Board'
B.C. public safety minister suspends members of Surrey Police Board

“Unfortunately the city has not been participating. Every meeting that has been scheduled they have either cancelled or failed to participate,” Farnworth alleged.

Story continues below advertisement

The minister said city representatives had previously been involved in the process, but that their participation had dropped off noticeably after Serr was appointed to manage the transition.

“It’s also unfortunate too, because I know the mayor has complained that with the administrator in place there is no input from the city, no city representation,” he said. “The reality is if the city staff were participating there most certainly would be participation and input from the City of Surrey.”

In a statement, the City of Surrey said it has and continues to meet all its requirements as laid out in the Police Act.

Click to play video: 'Surrey mayor doubles down on fight against police transition'
Surrey mayor doubles down on fight against police transition
Trending Now

“The responsibility for the transition was recently transferred from the provincially appointed Surrey Police Board, to a provincially appointed administrator,” Peter German, K.C., wrote on behalf of the city. “As in any other jurisdiction in BC, City staff are not directly responsible for the administration of policing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Farnworth suspended the entirety of the police board’s membership, including Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke, on Nov. 16, saying the move was necessary due to the lack of progress on the police transition.

That move followed legislation unveiled in October to mandate the city complete the transition, despite opposition from Locke who was elected on a pledge to keep the RCMP.

Locke has also spearheaded an effort on behalf of the city to fight the transition in court.

Farnworth said Serr is expected to deliver a key update on Surrey police budget information to city council on Nov. 30.

More on Politics
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices