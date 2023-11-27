‘Fingers crossed’: Big White pushes back opening day for 2nd time

Send this page to someone via email

Fingers crossed, Big White should get its much-needed base layer of snow by the weekend.

It’s been a week since Big White Resort officials pushed back the ski hill’s opening day from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, and on Monday it was pushed back further.

“Big news everybody, we’ve had to delay the opening of Big White Ski Resort until Tuesday, Dec. 5, snow permitting,” Michael Ballingall, Big White’s senior vice-president, said.

“If we get more snow before that (40 centimetres required) we will do our best to open earlier as soon as snow permits. ”

Ballingall said mountain officials met with their forecasters Monday morning and are not expecting significant snowfall until the weekend.

“Fingers crossed,” he added.

Last week when the first delay was announced Ballingall said it was all par for the course.

“I’ve been doing this since 1985 and I can tell you — nothing really unusual here,” Ballingall said last week.

“Last year we opened early, this year we’re going to open a little bit late. But the snow always comes to the resorts of the Okanagan Valley, so we’re very confident that the skiers and snowboarders will be on the slopes very soon.”

Big White’s snow page indicates that the village snow base is currently at 37 cm, with cumulative snowfall measured at 57 cm.

Only one centimetre of snow has fallen in the last week.

In the North Okanagan, Silver Star said Nordic XC Ski and Snowshoe trails are now open.

Only Upper XC Trails are open with conditions suitable for intermediate and advanced Nordic skiers only and the gondola has yet to open.

“Early season conditions are in effect with a low snow base, and only select trails will have classic track set to what the snow allows,” their alert read.

In the South Okanagan, Apex Resort is scheduled to open Dec. 9.