Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ movie: How and when you can stream in Canada

Taylor Swift‘s ever-popular Eras Tour is making one more stop this year: your living room.

On Monday, the pop star told her Canadian fans they would be able to rent and stream her Eras Tour film just in time for her birthday on Dec. 13. Not only that, Swift also said the soon-to-be released extended version of her concert film will include three bonus performances of songs not included as part of the movie’s original theatrical release.

“Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!” Swift, 33, wrote on social media to promote the digital release.

She said the three extra songs will be Wildest Dreams, The Archer and Long Live, fan favourites for many die-hard Swifties.

Some fans, however, are bound to be upset that the song Cardigan, which Swift performs nightly on tour, is still cut from the new extended version.

The extended version of the Eras Tour film will be available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Vudu, Xfinity, YouTube and Google TV.

According to a press release, the recording of Swift’s historic tour has a “suggested rental price” of CDN$19.89, though the cost may fluctuate depending on the platform. (1989 is both Swift’s year of birth and the name of her Grammy-nominated fifth studio album.)

The original theatrical version of the concert film was incredibly well-received by both Swift’s fanbase and critics, and boasts an impressive 99 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The announcement of the Eras Tour streaming release comes only one day after Swift ended her tour in Brazil.

Before the concert on Sunday, Swift met with the family of Ana Clara Benevides Machado, the 23-year-old fan who this month died while attending the star’s concert in Brazil. Swift said at the time she was “devastated” to learn of the fan’s death.

Swift’s Era Tour will continue with a with a four-night run in Tokyo, Japan beginning on Feb. 7, 2024.

In October, Bloomberg estimated that revenue for the successful tour amounted for about US$225 million (over C$306 million) into Swift’s pockets, exceeding all her previous tours combined. Variety reported the entire tour is expected to gross a record-breaking US$2 billion (about C$2.7 billion) by its conclusion in December 2024.