Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2023 12:07 pm
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading as losses in the energy, industrial and base metal sectors were partially offset by strength in the technology stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 52.79 points at 20,050.32.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 55.93 points at 35,334.22. The S&P 500 index was down 7.62 points at 4,551.72, while the Nasdaq composite was down 8.01 points at 14,242.84.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.31 cents US compared with 73.41 cents US on Friday.

Trending Now

The January crude contract was down 23 cents at US$75.31 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$2.92 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$6.60 at US$2,009.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents at US$3.80 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Lifestyle
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices