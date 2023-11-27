‘Secure Firearms. Safe Communities’: Sask. launches winter firearm safety campaign

Send this page to someone via email

A gun safety campaign launched in Saskatchewan to encourage residents to maintain proper certification and firearm safety practices throughout the winter.

The ‘Secure Firearms. Safe Communities.’ campaign will be funded by the provincial government and be broadcast on radio, billboards and social media.

“This firearms safety campaign is an important step in educating Saskatchewan firearms owners on the importance of licensing, handling and storing firearms and ammunition properly,” Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said in a news release. “By educating the public, we can help reduce accidents, mitigate thefts, and build on Saskatchewan’s strong tradition of responsible firearms ownership.”

Team Canada target shooting athlete and coach Sasha and Cameron Krakowka will be spokespeople for the campaign alongside representatives from the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation, the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities, Prince Albert Grand Council and the Federation of Saskatchewan Indigenous Nations.

The campaign will encourage firearm owners to have and maintain their possession and acquisition licence (PAL/RPAL) and follow all safety guidelines when handling firearms.

The messages will remind firearm owners how to store, handle and transport firearms safely.

The campaign will end in mid-March 2024.