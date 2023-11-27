Markham man caught after friend tried to take fall for impaired driving: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

A Markham man was busted after apparently having his friend try to take the fall according to Guelph Police Service.

Officers were called about a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the area of Gordon Street and Waterloo Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a Honda SUV turned into the path of a taxi, colliding with it before striking a building.

No injuries were reported.

One of the occupants of the SUV told officers he was driving and officers noticed the smell of alcohol in his breath.

He was initially charged with impaired driving and refusing to submit a breath sample.

Investigators later got hold of surveillance video that revealed that the other occupant of the SUV was actually the one behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

The 18-year-old turned himself in to police on Sunday night and is facing charges of impaired driving, distracted driving, and obstructing police. Investigators say they plan to drop the charges against the other individual.