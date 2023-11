See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A multi-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 2 near the Bear Hills rest area and south of Township Road 455 on Monday morning.

Highway 2 south will be closed as police respond.

A detour will be set up using Township Road 455.

No fatalities or major injuries have been reported at this time, RCMP said.

RCMP said an update will be given when the road reopens.