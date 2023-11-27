N.S. woman seriously injured after stabbing in Lake Echo

A Nova Scotia woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Lake Echo over the weekend.
In a release, Halifax District RCMP said police and EHS responded to a report of a 47-year-old woman being stabbed at a residence on Bumpy Lane in Lake Echo around 2 p.m. Saturday.
“Police learned the victim was stabbed at the residence the previous evening,” the release said. “Investigators do not believe this act to be random. No arrest has yet been made.”
The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
- Shooting in Winnipeg leaves 3 dead, 2 critically injured: Police investigate
- An Ontario town struggled for years with illegal trucking. Did the fight just turn deadly?
- Mountie killer Justin Bourque charged with assaulting another inmate: RCMP
- Charges laid in police impersonation, break and enter, assault and $10M B.C. theft investigation
Comments