Crime

N.S. woman seriously injured after stabbing in Lake Echo

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 7:46 am
Global News Morning Halifax: November 27
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
A Nova Scotia woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Lake Echo over the weekend.

In a release, Halifax District RCMP said police and EHS responded to a report of a 47-year-old woman being stabbed at a residence on Bumpy Lane in Lake Echo around 2 p.m. Saturday.

“Police learned the victim was stabbed at the residence the previous evening,” the release said. “Investigators do not believe this act to be random. No arrest has yet been made.”

The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

