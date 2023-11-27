N.S. woman seriously injured after stabbing in Lake Echo

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Lake Echo over the weekend.

In a release, Halifax District RCMP said police and EHS responded to a report of a 47-year-old woman being stabbed at a residence on Bumpy Lane in Lake Echo around 2 p.m. Saturday.

“Police learned the victim was stabbed at the residence the previous evening,” the release said. “Investigators do not believe this act to be random. No arrest has yet been made.”

The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.