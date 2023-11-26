Menu

Crime

Quebec police watchdog investigates death of man allegedly struck by stolen car

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2023 3:05 pm
Quebec's police watchdog agency says patrol officers in Longueuil lost sight of a stolen vehicle they were following, which then struck a 60-year-old pedestrian who later died in hospital. View image in full screen
Quebec's police watchdog agency says patrol officers in Longueuil lost sight of a stolen vehicle they were following, which then struck a 60-year-old pedestrian who later died in hospital. Global News
Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after a driver allegedly fleeing police in a stolen car struck and killed a man in his 60s in Longueuil, Que.

The agency, known as the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), says police in the Montreal suburb received a call about a stolen car shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

It issued a news release saying officers in a patrol car found the stolen vehicle about half an hour later and began following in order to intercept it.

But the officers quickly lost sight of the vehicle, which struck the pedestrian about five minutes after police began following it.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital, where he was declared dead.

One of the occupants of the vehicle was also injured and is now in hospital in stable condition.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

