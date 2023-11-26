Menu

Crime

Sask. RCMP investigating Lac La Ronge homicide

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 26, 2023 3:25 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
On Nov. 25, 2023 around 1:15 a.m., La Ronge RCMP received a report of an unresponsive male at a residence on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band in the community of Kitsaki. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating an early morning homicide amid the Lac La Ronge Indian Band in the community of Kitsaki.

On Nov. 25, around 1:15 a.m., La Ronge RCMP responded to a call about an unresponsive male in the community. Officers found a 31-year-old male dead at the scene.

He has been identified as Wilfred Ballantyne from Pelican Narrows, Sask. His family has been notified and Victim Services has been engaged to provide support.

RCMP say a 22-year-old Mary Bird from La Ronge is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

She is scheduled to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Nov. 27 at 9:30 a.m.

RCMP Major Crimes continues to investigate, and an increased police presence will continue in the community.

