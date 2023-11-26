Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Toronto

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Dundas Street and Bloor Street Saturday night and taken to hospital with serious injuries, Toronto police say.
It is not known if the vehicle involved in the incident remained on scene.
Police are investigating the collision.
