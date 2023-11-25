City of Toronto welcomes winter by opening 41 outdoor ice rinks

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s Welcome TO Winter program is back as of Saturday, with 41 skating rinks opening across the city.

More are set to open in the coming weeks as well, including skating trails and family favourite activities.

“Along with the usual winter activities including skate trails and rinks, ski and snowboard runs and toboggan hills, residents can also participate in year-round activities such as disc golf, pickleball and outdoor fitness,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said.

The Skate Lending Library will also start up for the season to provide skates, helmets and skate aids.

Rinks are expected to operate until at least February of 2024.