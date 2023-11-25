Regina announced as 2025 Vanier Cup host city

Send this page to someone via email

Regina has officially been announced as the host city of the 60th Vanier Cup in 2025.

The Vanier Cup marks the national championship of Canadian university football, the trophy teams across Canada fight all season to get.

“On the heels of the University of Regina’s 50th anniversary, Regina will host the Vanier Cup for the first time in 2025,” U SPORTS said in a release.

The game will be played at Mosaic Stadium, which recently hosted the 109th Grey Cup in 2022.

“We are confident fans from all over will want to converge on Regina for this milestone event,” Lisette Johnson-Stapley, U SPORTS chief sport officer said.

“The city is known for its enthusiasm for football and deeply engaged fan base, which solidifies Regina’s status as a city where football plays a significant and beloved role in the community’s sports culture.”

And while Regina will host the big game, the University of Regina Rams have never won the cup. The University of Saskatchewan has hosted the trophy three times in its 60-year history.

“We are honoured and incredibly excited that the University of Regina has been selected to host the 2025 Vanier Cup in Saskatchewan,” University of Regina president and vice-chancellor Jeff Keshen said.

“Saskatchewan is a great football province, with everything needed to help profile university athletics in Canada. The fans, the volunteers, the corporate support, and the most spectacular football venue in the country – Mosaic stadium. The Vanier Cup will be a wonderful opportunity for our University and our province to shine on the national stage.”

As part of Saturday’s announcement, Université Laval was announced as the host city for the 2026 Vanier Cup.

Université Laval’s football program has a record 10 Vanier Cup titles.

The Vanier Cup has been hosted across the country since 1965 with an impact everywhere it goes. The 2022 Vanier Cup in London, Ontario generated roughly $2.4 million in economic activity.

More information on ticket sales and broadcasts will be announced in the coming months.