Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

Toronto fire crews respond to Bellevue Square Park encampment up in flames

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted November 25, 2023 9:36 am
Toronto police and fire crews responded to reports of fire at a downtown encampment Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Toronto police and fire crews responded to reports of fire at a downtown encampment Saturday morning. Max Trotta / Global News
Toronto police and fire operations say an encampment at Bellevue Square Park went up in flames Saturday morning.

The fire was extinguished with no reported injuries, Toronto Fire Capt. Bill Papaconstantinou said.

He also said people were already at the scene with extinguishers helping fight the blaze by the time fire crews arrived.

This comes just one day after it was announced a nearby encampment in Kensington Market would be shut down, forcing the residents to relocate to shelters.

The encampment, which housed approximately eight people, was reportedly a fire hazard, according to the City of Toronto.

The city says there have been three fires at this encampment in the past 10 months, with the most recent fire occurring this month.

Police say traffic on the roads surrounding the park are experiencing delays as a result of the early morning fire.

— with files from Ainsley Smith

