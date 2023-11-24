Menu

Crime

2 sent to hospital following assault at Calgary’s Market Mall

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted November 24, 2023 6:11 pm
Police and EMS are pictured at Calgary's Market Mall on Nov. 24, 2023, following a report of an assault with a weapon. View image in full screen
Police and EMS are pictured at Calgary's Market Mall on Nov. 24, 2023, following a report of an assault with a weapon. Global News
Two people have been taken to hospital following an altercation at Calgary’s Market Mall.

AHS EMS was called to the northwest mall at 2:40 p.m., where they initially treated two patients.

One was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition. The second was transported to another hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

EMS load a patient into an ambulance following a call of an assault with a weapon at Calgary's Market Mall on Nov. 24, 2023. View image in full screen
EMS load a patient into an ambulance following a call of an assault with a weapon at Calgary’s Market Mall on Nov. 24, 2023. Global News
Calgary police were called to the mall at 2:30 p.m. for reports of an assault with a weapon, and found the two injured individuals.

CPS told Global News they have four people in custody.

More to come…

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

