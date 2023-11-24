2 sent to hospital following assault at Calgary’s Market Mall

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been taken to hospital following an altercation at Calgary’s Market Mall.

AHS EMS was called to the northwest mall at 2:40 p.m., where they initially treated two patients.

One was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition. The second was transported to another hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

View image in full screen EMS load a patient into an ambulance following a call of an assault with a weapon at Calgary’s Market Mall on Nov. 24, 2023. Global News

Calgary police were called to the mall at 2:30 p.m. for reports of an assault with a weapon, and found the two injured individuals.

CPS told Global News they have four people in custody.

More to come…