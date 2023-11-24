Menu

Canada

Montreal’s worst kept secret: 22% of downtown construction cones are ‘useless’

By Morgan Lowrie The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2023 3:07 pm
Construction cones are shown next to a construction site in Montreal, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. View image in full screen
Construction cones are shown next to a construction site in Montreal, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A new report by Montreal’s chamber of commerce says about one in five of the ubiquitous orange construction cones in the city’s downtown appears to serve no purpose.

The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal found that 22 per cent of downtown cones have been abandoned or are “useless” — down from 27 per cent in fall 2022.

Construction cones fly in case of West Island road rage

Montreal’s seemingly endless lines of traffic cones have long been a running joke, to the point where miniature versions are sold in souvenir shops as an emblem of the city.

Story continues below advertisement

The administration and the province have committed to making the cones less visible downtown, including reducing their size and forcing companies to remove them more quickly after work concludes.

And while there are slightly fewer cones, the chamber of commerce says there’s been little success in reducing the number of construction sites blocking access to downtown.

Fixing downtown Montreal’s traffic woes starts with better coordination of construction: study

The report says that 93 per cent of downtown streets were fully or partly blocked at some point in the last year.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

