Backstreet Boy jokes he’ll run for Montreal mayor just to eradicate traffic cones

Move over Valérie Plante, Backstreet Boy AJ McLean means business.

The popstar, who was in Montreal this week to promote the third season of the hit TV reality show Fashion Hero, announced — tongue in cheek (we think) — that he would be running for Mayor of Montreal.

In a video posted to social media, McLean announces his candidacy after highlighting an issue that speaks directly to Montrealers — the dreaded construction cones.

“You guys have a serious problem with these orange cones,” McLean says standing on a street corner with construction work in the background.

“Like seriously, orange cones everywhere, so because of that, I’m going to run for mayor of Montreal.”

McLean promises that if elected, tackling the orange cone issue will be his top priority.

“As my first duty I’m getting rid of the orange cones,” he says.

His solution is simple.

“We’re going to make pink cones — and way less cones. Cones gotta go.”

While it may all just be a publicity stunt, McLean is on to something and probably shouldn’t be counted out of the running.