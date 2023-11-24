Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Protected marine park to be built near Quebec’s Anticosti Island

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2023 2:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec’s Anticosti Island named UNESCO World Heritage Site'
Quebec’s Anticosti Island named UNESCO World Heritage Site
Quebec's Anticosti Island, which sits in the middle of the Gulf of St. Lawrence, has joined an exclusive club. Dan Spector explains why the territory has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site – Sep 20, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ottawa and Quebec have announced their intention to protect the waters near a picturesque territory in the Gulf of St. Lawrence that was recently named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and his provincial counterpart, Benoit Charette, said Friday they’re taking the first steps toward creating a protected marine park off Anticosti Island.

They say the proposed site, stretching north from the island to the Mingan Archipelago National Park Reserve, is home to marine mammals — including the endangered North Atlantic right whale — as well as colonies of seabirds and important fish populations.

Anticosti Island was added in September to the United Nations’ list of places with outstanding universal value to humanity, and it is said to contain the best-preserved fossil record of marine life covering 10 million years of Earth history.

Trending Now

Charette says the process of creating the marine park could take several years and will include consultations with local and regional authorities, research groups and Indigenous communities.

Story continues below advertisement

Charette and Guilbeault say the park will help their governments meet the target set last year at a Montreal global biodiversity summit of protecting 30 per cent of land and water by 2030.

 

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices