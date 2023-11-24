Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

John Gormley turns off the radio mic after 25 years

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 24, 2023 1:51 pm
John Gormely's last show was Friday, with Evan Bray taking his place come Monday. View image in full screen
John Gormely's last show was Friday, with Evan Bray taking his place come Monday. Global News/ Slavo Kutas
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatchewan talk show host John Gormley had his last show on CKOM and CJME Friday after announcing that he was stepping away from the mic earlier this month.

Gormley has been on the airwaves for 25 years and said there was one thing he was looking forward to, come Monday when he doesn’t have to come into the radio room.

“I bounce out of bed every morning, I love what I do. Getting up a five o’clock, and if you’re not prepared to get up at five, you don’t do this show. I have not liked that once. So come Monday, I’ll be getting up a little later,” Gormley said.

Click to play video: 'Former Regina police chief to have own talk-radio show'
Former Regina police chief to have own talk-radio show
Trending Now

He said he’ll still be coming in to be there for Evan Bray, who is taking over his time slot.

Story continues below advertisement

Rawlco Radio also announced that it would be donating $100,000 in Gormley’s name to the University of Saskatchewan College of Law.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices