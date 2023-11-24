John Gormley turns off the radio mic after 25 years

Saskatchewan talk show host John Gormley had his last show on CKOM and CJME Friday after announcing that he was stepping away from the mic earlier this month.
Gormley has been on the airwaves for 25 years and said there was one thing he was looking forward to, come Monday when he doesn’t have to come into the radio room.
“I bounce out of bed every morning, I love what I do. Getting up a five o’clock, and if you’re not prepared to get up at five, you don’t do this show. I have not liked that once. So come Monday, I’ll be getting up a little later,” Gormley said.
He said he’ll still be coming in to be there for Evan Bray, who is taking over his time slot.
Rawlco Radio also announced that it would be donating $100,000 in Gormley’s name to the University of Saskatchewan College of Law.
