Former Regina police chief Evan Bray to hit the airwaves with new radio show

Former Regina police chief Evan Bray is taking over John Gormley’s time slot on CKOM and CJME starting on Nov. 27.

Bray has a broadcasting background, working in both TV and radio before jumping into his 30-year policing career.

He says his background will give a unique perspective and give listeners a look into the corridors of power and how decisions are made.

1:53 Sask. talk show host John Gormley announces retirement

John Gormley announced that he will be stepping away from the mic on Wednesday after 25 years on the airwaves.

Gormley’s last show will air on Nov. 24.

More to come