Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hit and run involving stolen snowplow under investigation by Halifax police

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 24, 2023 12:08 pm
Halifax Regional Police say several vehicles were heavily damaged by a stolen front-end loader on Nov. 24, 2023. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police say several vehicles were heavily damaged by a stolen front-end loader on Nov. 24, 2023. Reynold Gregor/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Multiple vehicles were struck by a stolen front-end loader equipped with a snowplow in Dartmouth early Friday morning, according to police.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) said they responded to the 0-100 block of Pleasant Street at 2 a.m. and found several “heavily damaged” vehicles.

One of the damaged vehicles that was allegedly hit by a stolen front-end loader is seen on Pleasant Street in Dartmouth. View image in full screen
One of the damaged vehicles that was allegedly hit by a stolen front-end loader is seen on Pleasant Street in Dartmouth. Reynold Gregor/Global News
Trending Now

“Officers located an abandoned front-end loader equipped with a snowplow in the area. Investigators believe that it was the vehicle involved in the hit and runs,” HRP said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

The front-end loader had been stolen from the Dartmouth Sportsplex parking lot earlier in the evening.

Police are asking anyone who has video from the area or information about the crime to call them. As well, anyone with vehicles that were damaged in the incident are being encouraged to report the details.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices