Hit and run involving stolen snowplow under investigation by Halifax police

Multiple vehicles were struck by a stolen front-end loader equipped with a snowplow in Dartmouth early Friday morning, according to police.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) said they responded to the 0-100 block of Pleasant Street at 2 a.m. and found several “heavily damaged” vehicles.

View image in full screen One of the damaged vehicles that was allegedly hit by a stolen front-end loader is seen on Pleasant Street in Dartmouth. Reynold Gregor/Global News

“Officers located an abandoned front-end loader equipped with a snowplow in the area. Investigators believe that it was the vehicle involved in the hit and runs,” HRP said in a news release.

The front-end loader had been stolen from the Dartmouth Sportsplex parking lot earlier in the evening.

Police are asking anyone who has video from the area or information about the crime to call them. As well, anyone with vehicles that were damaged in the incident are being encouraged to report the details.