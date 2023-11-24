Saskatoon nurses to rally against worsening health-care conditions

Send this page to someone via email

Nurses in Saskatoon are set to rally on Monday in response to what they say is a crumbling health-care system across the province.

“The planned rally is in response to inadequate action on dangerous overcrowding, unsafe conditions for patients in emergency departments, and worsening registered nurse shortages throughout the system,” a release from the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses said.

1:58 SHA announces Saskatoon capacity plan with hospitals bursting at the seams

The rally will start at St. Paul’s Hospital at 11:30 a.m. and a march will take rally-goers to Station 20 West.

Nurses from hospitals in Saskatoon will share their experiences and concerns for patients.

A capacity pressure action plan was announced for Saskatoon by the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Nov. 14.

That plan came on the heels of the Saskatoon Fire Department inspecting St. Paul’s Hospital and Royal University Hospital due to complaints of overcrowding.

3:07 Acute care plan expected to put health-care system ‘in a better place’, SHA CEO says

“We acknowledge that current hospital capacity pressures create a difficult environment for patients who are seeking care in our emergency departments, and for staff and paramedics who have continued to provide excellent care,” Andrew Will, CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority, said during the plan announcement.

The plan outlined by SHA gave a list of actions that will be taken with ranging timelines, with some things being implemented within 30 days and others within a six-month timespan.