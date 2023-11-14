SHA announces Saskatoon capacity plan with hospitals bursting at the seams

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced the Saskatoon Capacity Pressure Action Plan to target hospital capacity in the city on Tuesday.

This comes on the heels of the Saskatoon Fire Department inspecting St. Paul’s Hospital and Royal University Hospital due to complaints of overcrowding.

“We acknowledge that current hospital capacity pressures create a difficult environment for patients who are seeking care in our emergency departments, and for staff and paramedics who have continued to provide excellent care,” said Andrew Will, CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

“With the release of this action plan, the SHA is committed to taking concrete action to address the immediate capacity pressures facing staff and patients, while also implementing long-term solutions to strengthen health services in Saskatoon.”

The release sent by the SHA said it will continue to engage with staff to hear their ideas and address their concerns, but a former nurse as well as the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses said a policy is in place preventing nurses from approaching media with their concerns.

Tami Fehr worked 35 years as an RN in the Saskatoon region and said that during her employment, head nurses and managers weren’t afraid to speak up for their wards.

“Now if they speak up, they are moved or given five wards to manage, or given wards to manage at different sites,” Fehr claimed. “‘Rock the boat’ and you are downgraded in your evaluation and your bonus is affected.”

“I tried to give them an outlet, left contacts to the media, and guaranteed anonymity,” Fehr said. “The staff are afraid of reprimand and of losing their jobs.”

The letter she left the nurses in the hospital containing media contacts had been taken down.

“They are muzzled,” Fehr said.

The plan outlined by SHA gave a list of actions that will be taken with ranging timelines, with some things being implemented within 30 days and others within a six-month timespan.

Actions to be taken within the next 30 days include:

Temporary deployment of staff to acute care units to coordinate the discharge of patients from acute care to appropriate care settings.

Enhance weekend staffing in Saskatoon facilities to ensure weekend patient discharge and care transitions in alignment with standard discharge practices occurring during the week.

Increasing adherence to existing overcapacity protocols and line of site for senior leadership to transition patients out of the emergency department to appropriate care environments and appropriate receiving facilities to reduce pressures on tertiary care.

Enhance the Community IV Therapy Program to avoid emergency department presentations and more appropriately serve patients in community.

Add temporary emergency department staffing, including nursing, social work, support workers and security personnel to improve patient and staff safety while longer term actions are underway.

Within the next 90 days, actions taken by SHA include:

Procurement of additional community-based long term and convalescent care beds to enable patient discharge and care transitions from hospital to appropriate care settings.

Increase of home care and palliative care community resources to prevent Emergency Department presentations and support decreased inpatient admissions and length of stay.

Opening an additional three ICU beds at Royal University Hospital to ensure capacity for those patients requiring Critical Care services.

And lastly, actions listed to be taken within a three- to six-month period include:

Implementing rapid access for unattached patients to primary care through Nurse Practitioner and Primary Care physicians in the community to avoid Emergency Department presentations and admission to hospital.

Developing community-based programming specific to common Emergency Department presentations to better serve patients in community, keep patients healthy at home, and prevent acute care admissions.

Implement more robust home health monitoring in Saskatoon for falls prevention and chronic disease management to prevent Emergency Department presentations.

Complete an inpatient bed and long-term care needs assessment for Saskatoon facilities to determine the appropriate number and mix of acute care and long-term care beds required to meet the current and projected needs of the community.

Improve access to information between acute and community services to enable seamless patient flow and care planning across care settings and better transition patients home. This means augmented WIFI capability within Saskatoon facilities to ensure staff can easily access and share patient information across care providers.

The SHA said this plan will provide Saskatoon with immediate relief as they work toward longer-term solutions.

— with files from Brooke Kruger