Man arrested after woman fatally stabbed in apartment north of Montreal, police say

Laval police are investigating after a 61-year-old woman was fatally stabbed inside a Montreal-area apartment Thursday night.
Authorities were called around 5:30 p.m. to the residential building on Paradis Street in Laval’s Vimont district.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim with stab wounds. Her death was declared at the hospital.
A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene, but police did not provide more details. He was also taken to hospital and investigators will meet with him.
A safety perimeter was set up at the scene.
— with files from The Canadian Press
