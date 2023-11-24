Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after woman fatally stabbed in apartment north of Montreal, police say

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 24, 2023 9:59 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: November 24, 2023'
Global News Morning headlines: November 24, 2023
Brayden Jagger Haines has the Global News Morning headlines for Friday, November 24, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Laval police are investigating after a 61-year-old woman was fatally stabbed inside a Montreal-area apartment Thursday night.

Authorities were called around 5:30 p.m. to the residential building on Paradis Street in Laval’s Vimont district.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with stab wounds. Her death was declared at the hospital.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene, but police did not provide more details. He was also taken to hospital and investigators will meet with him.

Trending Now

A safety perimeter was set up at the scene.

— with files from The Canadian Press

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices