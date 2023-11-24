Man arrested after woman fatally stabbed in apartment north of Montreal, police say

See more sharing options

Laval police are investigating after a 61-year-old woman was fatally stabbed inside a Montreal-area apartment Thursday night.

Authorities were called around 5:30 p.m. to the residential building on Paradis Street in Laval’s Vimont district.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with stab wounds. Her death was declared at the hospital.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene, but police did not provide more details. He was also taken to hospital and investigators will meet with him.

A safety perimeter was set up at the scene.

— with files from The Canadian Press