Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Nov. 24

Composer Vincent Ho, University of Saskatchewan update with Peter Stoicheff, and the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Nov. 24, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

World premiere of the ‘Whimsical Concerto of Fanciful Birds’

A playful concert is set to take flight with the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra.

Composer Vincent Ho is set for the world premiere of his Whimsical Concerto of Fanciful Birds.

Ho joins Chantal Wagner to speak about his inspiration behind the new concerto and the science that went into creating the composition.

Campus update with USask president Peter Stoicheff

The University of Saskatchewan is helping answer the call for more nurses in the province.

Also, the first students have graduated from the Master of Indigenous Land-Based Education program, and winter sports are heating up for the Huskies.

President Peter Stoicheff joins Chris Carr with the latest campus news.

Ringing the bell for the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign is underway, helping support families during the holidays.

In Saskatoon, just over 10,000 children and 6,000 adults were assisted by the campaign in 2022.

Lt. Derek Carr has more details on how the campaign is supporting the community throughout the year and the ways people can donate.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Nov. 24

Sunshine to end the week — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Nov. 24, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

