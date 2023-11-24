OPP’s criminal investigations branch takes over case of missing Sharbot Lake man

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police says its criminal investigations branch is now overseeing the investigation into the disappearance of a 59-year-old man from Sharbot Lake.

Frontenac OPP say Kevin Camilleri was reported missing on Nov. 16. He was last seen on Nov. 9 in the Sharbot Lake area, about 75 kilometres north of Kingston.

He is described as standing five feet eight inches and weighing 177 pounds with a medium build. He has brown eyes, is bald and has a grey-black beard or goatee.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, boots and T-shirt.

OPP say there will be an increased police presence in the Sharbot Lake area on Friday including OPP aviation.

Anyone who had contact with Camilleri or any information about his whereabouts can call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Investigators are also looking for video.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at Crime Stoppers.