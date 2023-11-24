Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton educator who advertises tutoring online faces sex assault charges: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 24, 2023 8:47 am
Click to play video: '‘It’s relief, it’s victory’: Trauma therapist on Peter Nygard’s guilty verdict in sex assault trial'
‘It’s relief, it’s victory’: Trauma therapist on Peter Nygard’s guilty verdict in sex assault trial
Peter Nygard was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault by a jury in Toronto on Sunday. Shannon Moroney, the trauma therapist for women assaulted by the Canadian fashion entrepreneur, broke the news to the victims, calling the verdict “relief,” “victory” and “pain.” – Nov 12, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Hamilton, Ont., educator offering tutoring services through an online classified website is facing sexual assault charges, according to police.

The 34-year-old, identified in a release, became a tutor for a young person after a family responded to an advertisement on Kijiji, police said.

The post-secondary teacher is facing sexual assault and sexual interference offences, says Hamilton Police.

Investigators are suggesting there is the possibility of additional victims since his tutoring work spans several years.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices