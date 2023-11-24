Hamilton educator who advertises tutoring online faces sex assault charges: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Hamilton, Ont., educator offering tutoring services through an online classified website is facing sexual assault charges, according to police.

The 34-year-old, identified in a release, became a tutor for a young person after a family responded to an advertisement on Kijiji, police said.

The post-secondary teacher is facing sexual assault and sexual interference offences, says Hamilton Police.

Investigators are suggesting there is the possibility of additional victims since his tutoring work spans several years.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.