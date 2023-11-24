Dogs photo shoot with Santa raises money for Calgary rescue group

Send this page to someone via email

A lot of Calgary dog owners will be celebrating the season with Santa this weekend.

They’ll also be helping some less fortunate pets have a merry canine Christmas.

The Fur-Ever Homes Rescue (FHR) is hosting a fundraising dog photo shoot with Santa in the off-leash area at Sue Higgins Park.

The money collected from donations by dog owners will go toward supporting FHR’s work at a time of high demand.

“We’re very busy these days,” FHR’s Melisa Eye said. “There’s a lot of animals being surrendered.”

1:33 Winter coat drive aims to meet ‘really high demand’ in Calgary

Veteran photographer Jordan Fowler is helping organize the event, an effort to honour the memory of his late sister Melissa.

Story continues below advertisement

“We lost my sister back in September of 2021,” Fowler said.

Melissa Fowler was a longtime volunteer with FHR.

“She fostered with us and took in many dogs,” Eye said.

Fowler says supporting FHR with the Santa photo shoot is a fitting tribute to his sister.

1:19 ‘It’s wonderful’: Therapy dogs, owners mark 10 years of serving Calgary

“She loved it so much. She had her own dogs as well,” Fowler said. “So it’s good to bring a little bit of joy to remembering her.”

This is the third year for the FHR Santa photo shoot, with the event so far raising about $10,000 for the organization.

“The money helps us with medical bills, dental, spay and neuters,” Eye said. “All the money raised goes to help these animals.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Santa photo shoot happens on Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sue Higgins Park in southeast Calgary.

“Melissa’s probably watching down on us, just so proud of everything that’s happening,” Eye said. “All the dog that we’re able to support in her memory.”