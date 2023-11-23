Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fake ad offering sex with minors gets over 6,600 views in 4 days: Durham police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 23, 2023 4:26 pm
A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 in this photo illustration. View image in full screen
A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 in this photo illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fake online ad offering sex with minors was visited more than 6,600 times in four days and received messages from over 600 different phone numbers, Durham police say.

Durham Regional Police said Project Firebird is an ongoing project that focuses on people interested in purchasing sex services from people under 18 years old.

Undercover officers pose as young individuals on the internet as part of the project.

The initiative also provides education and support to victims or potential victims.

“An ad was published to create the illusion that individuals can purchase sexual services from minors,” police said Thursday. “The ad was visited 6,678 times in a four-day period and received messages from over 600 different phone numbers.”

Officers arrested five people this month and laid 15 criminal charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the case or similar instances was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Trending Now

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices