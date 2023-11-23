Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba introduces bill aimed at temporarily lifting provincial fuel tax

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2023 3:40 pm
A man pumps gas in this file photo. View image in full screen
A man pumps gas in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba government has introduced a bill to temporarily lift the provincial tax on fuel.

Premier Wab Kinew promised the measure during the recent election campaign as a way to help people with the rising cost of living.

The bill proposes lifting the 14-cent-a-litre tax on gasoline, diesel and natural gas used in motor vehicles from Jan. 1 to the end of June.

Finance Minister Adrien Sala has said the tax suspension could be extended if inflation remains high.

The fuel tax brings in roughly $340 million a year for the province.

The NDP government is hoping to have the bill passed by the legislature before the winter break starts on Dec. 7.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba finance minister says fuel tax holiday will be set to start Jan. 1'
Manitoba finance minister says fuel tax holiday will be set to start Jan. 1
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices