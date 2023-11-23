Manitoba introduces bill aimed at temporarily lifting provincial fuel tax

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government has introduced a bill to temporarily lift the provincial tax on fuel.

Premier Wab Kinew promised the measure during the recent election campaign as a way to help people with the rising cost of living.

The bill proposes lifting the 14-cent-a-litre tax on gasoline, diesel and natural gas used in motor vehicles from Jan. 1 to the end of June.

Finance Minister Adrien Sala has said the tax suspension could be extended if inflation remains high.

The fuel tax brings in roughly $340 million a year for the province.

The NDP government is hoping to have the bill passed by the legislature before the winter break starts on Dec. 7.