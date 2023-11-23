N.B. professor fired for allegedly making ‘sexually oriented statements’ to students

Send this page to someone via email

A small, faith-based university in New Brunswick has fired one of its professors after an investigation that found he allegedly made inappropriate or sexually oriented statements to students in 2020 and 2021.

Crandall University, in Moncton, hired a law firm in April after the university learned of anonymous social media posts accusing an unnamed school employee or employees of inappropriate behaviour.

After the law firm presented its findings to the university last week, faculty member John G. Stackhouse was dismissed on Wednesday.

In a letter to the university community, the chairman of the school’s board of governors, Douglas Schofield, expressed the institution’s “deepest regret” to all of its students, particularly those made to feel “threatened, diminished or victimized by the words or actions of a faculty member.”

The university said the law firm’s independent investigation included dozens of interviews with students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members, in addition to a review of documents, correspondence, emails and social media posts.

The allegations against Stackhouse involve statements or conversations, whether spoken or written, made over a period of nine months.

The liberal arts university, founded in 1949 by the Canadian Baptists of Atlantic Canada, has more than 1,400 students and says it provides an education firmly rooted in the Christian faith.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2023.