Could prescription contraception be free in Ontario? Ford government signals willingness

Send this page to someone via email

The Ford government has signalled it is open to supporting an opposition plan that would cover contraception for free under the province’s health insurance.

A group of Ontario NDP politicians unveiled a motion Thursday to expand OHIP coverage to include prescription contraception, such as birth control pills, IUDs and contraceptive injections.

Opposition leader Marit Stiles said the motion was an “exciting and long overdue initiative” that should command non-partisan support across the aisle.

The Ford government, it seems, agreed with Stiles.

A spokesperson for Minister of Health Sylvia Jones confirmed to Global News she was open to the idea.

The spokesperson said Jones had met with Ontario NDP MPP Jennie Stevens to discuss the issue.

“Our government supports access to free, publicly funded contraceptives for over 6 million Ontarians through the Ontario Drug Benefit program and OHIP+,” the spokesperson said.

Story continues below advertisement

The NDP motion, which will be debated on Nov. 29, is based on a system recently implemented in British Columbia.

“It’s helped thousands of people access prescription birth control without spending a dime,” Stevens said of the B.C. policy.

Manitoba recently announced it would implement a similar plan.

“There are so many incredible advocates working to make sure Ontario joins this leading initiative, and the Ontario NDP are standing with them to make it happen.”

Jones has previously said she was open to exploring a system similar to British Columbia’s model in Ontario. In March, she said she was “looking closely” at the West Coast proposal.