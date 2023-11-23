Ontario woman facing attempted murder charge captured in Stratford after month-long search

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say they have arrested Karley Frayer, a Huron East woman who was on the lam for over a month after an alleged incident in Seaforth.

A police spokesperson told Global News that the 34-year-old woman was arrested without incident in Stratford on Wednesday at around 3:20 p.m. with the help of local officers.

UPDATE: Wanted person Karley FRAYER has been arrested and is currently in custody. #HuronOPP #PerthCountyOPP @SPSmediaoffice Stratford Police Service worked together to locate and safely take the accused into custody. Thank you to the public for your assistance. #OPP ^cs. https://t.co/W92NqtbDmS — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 23, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Last month, police announced they were looking for Frayer, who was wanted on several charges including attempting to commit murder, dangerous operation, operation while prohibited, as well as possession of stolen property offences.

The Special Investigations Unit is looking into a clash between police and two suspects in Seaforth that occurred on Oct. 18.

In a release, the SIU said the OPP received a call about a stolen vehicle that would be soon pursued by an unmarked cruiser.

The cruiser followed the suspect vehicle until it pulled into a driveway and at that point, officers made their approach.

An interaction ensued, in which an officer shot his gun, hitting the suspect vehicle, before it fled the scene, according to the SIU.

A little later, a 35-year-old man who was in the suspect vehicle was dropped off at Clinton Public Hospital with unspecified injuries as the stolen vehicle left the injured man behind.

A few days later police said they were on the hunt for Frayer, and subsequently, police issued another release which said she may be “seriously” injured.

An OPP spokesperson said they were unable to comment on any potential injuries as the SIU was investigating the matter.

An SIU spokesperson told Global News that they had not received any updated info yet.

Story continues below advertisement

On Oct. 26, police announced that the 35-year-old man who was in the hospital had also been arrested.

Joshua Breau is facing a number of charges, including an attempt to commit murder, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failure to comply with a release order.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.