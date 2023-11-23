Menu

Entertainment

Annual Festival of Trees underway in Buckhorn

By Caley Bedore Global News
Posted November 23, 2023 6:21 pm
Annual Festival of Trees underway in Buckhorn
On this edition of Out & About Caley Bedore gets a dose of holiday cheer in Buckhorn during this year's Festival of Trees.
It is that time of year, when the Buckhorn Community Centre in Buckhorn, Ont. is transformed into the North Pole for the annual Festival of Trees.

The festival even has its own Mrs. Claus, Cindy Claus is the event co-chair.

“We love the festive season here in Buckhorn,” said Claus. “We’ve had the Santa Claus Parade, which is the kickoff to the holiday season and now we have the trees.”

It is the 5th year for the event, when community members and businesses sponsor and decorate trees to be won by visitors.

“This year between trees and holiday décor we have 44 items you can win. You can purchase tickets and if you see a tree that you like you can put your ticket in and hope for the best,” she said.

Money raised at the event goes back into the Buckhorn Community Centre, to support its year-round programming, which Claus said is essential for the region.

“The BCC is the hub of the community,” she said. “You meet people, there is always something happening, you can volunteer, and all of the money raised goes to the BCC to keep the programs going for the community.”

Along with the trees, the holiday market is also back this year. Deb Crossen is organizing that portion of the event.

“People come to enjoy the season and it gives them an opportunity to visit with local artisans and get a unique holiday gift, and it also gives the artisans an opportunity to meet customers that they wouldn’t normally see,” said Crossen, adding this year there are 18 vendors.

“There is home décor, holiday décor, florals, scents, all sorts of cool stuff.”

The holiday market runs November 24th from 4 to 8 pm at the Buckhorn Community Center.

You can view the trees during the market or on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 am to 2 pm, during “Tea and Trees,” where visitors pay $10 and receive a drink and treat plate.

The Festival of Trees is also open to the public on select weekends. The draw for the trees takes place December 13th.

“It’s a way for the community to get together and celebrate the season,” said Claus.

For more information on the event schedule, you can visit the Buckhorn Community Centre Website. 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

