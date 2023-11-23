Family mourns Edmonton paramedic killed while serving in Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

The family of an Edmonton man says he died earlier this month while serving as a medic with the Ukrainian military.

Joshua Mayers, who was 34, went to Ukraine in September after working as a paramedic in Alberta.

Irvin Mayers says his son was a caring person and wanted to make a difference in the world.

The family says details around Mayers’ death are sparse, but it is believed he was killed in action on Nov. 10 near the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

View image in full screen Joshua Mayers, right, is shown in this undated handout image standing with his brother Matt. The family of an Edmonton man says he died earlier this month while serving as a medic with the Ukrainian military. Joshua Mayers, who was 34-years-old, went over to Ukraine in September after working as a paramedic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Mayers Family

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and our condolences go out to their family and friends during this difficult time,” said Kristi Bland, spokesperson for Alberta Health Services, in a statement to Global News.

AHS said it has offered supports and resources to those at the health agency who are impacted by this loss.

Global Affairs Canada says the department is aware of an incident involving a Canadian in Ukraine, and officials are working with local authorities and providing consular assistance.

The family is unsure if or when they will be able to bring Mayers’ body back to Canada, but are planning a celebration of life next week in Edmonton.

–with files from Global News