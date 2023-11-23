Calgary police charge dentist with insurance fraud

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a woman with submitting multiple fraudulent dental insurance claims of nearly $100,000.

The insurance provider reported the discrepancies to police in June, after conducting their own investigation. The claims in question involved root canals and fillings that were submitted by the same dentist at All About Family Dental located at 7520 Elbow Drive Southwest.

Police began a criminal investigation, working collaboratively with the insurance provider.

Investigators collected evidence which showed discrepancies and false billings affecting 53 patients between June 2015 and June 2021, totalling $97,540 in fraudulent claims. Police said the patients were not aware of the false claims until after the investigation.

Alena Vladimiro Smadych was charged with one count of fraud over $5,000.

The 53-year-old turned herself into police on Nov. 6th and was arrested without incident.

Smadych is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Nov. 24th.