Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police charge dentist with insurance fraud

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted November 23, 2023 11:35 am
Calgary police have charged a woman in relation to a dental fraud investigation. View image in full screen
Calgary police have charged a woman in relation to a dental fraud investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police have charged a woman with submitting multiple fraudulent dental insurance claims of nearly $100,000.

The insurance provider reported the discrepancies to police in June, after conducting their own investigation. The claims in question involved root canals and fillings that were submitted by the same dentist at All About Family Dental located at 7520 Elbow Drive Southwest.

Police began a criminal investigation, working collaboratively with the insurance provider.

Investigators collected evidence which showed discrepancies and false billings affecting 53 patients between June 2015 and June 2021, totalling $97,540 in fraudulent claims. Police said the patients were not aware of the false claims until after the investigation.

Alena Vladimiro Smadych was charged with one count of fraud over $5,000.

The 53-year-old turned herself into police on Nov. 6th and was arrested without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Smadych is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Nov. 24th.

Click to play video: 'Former Canucks draft pick accused of multi-million dollar fraud'
Former Canucks draft pick accused of multi-million dollar fraud
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices