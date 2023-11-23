Menu

Crime

VLT fracas at Winnipeg lounge leads to raft of drug, weapons charges, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 23, 2023 9:27 am
A man plays at a video lottery terminal.
A man plays at a video lottery terminal. Mike Groll/AP/The Canadian Press
A fight over a VLT machine at a Winnipeg lounge Tuesday night led to a laundry list of well over a dozen charges for three men, police say.

Officers were called to the Pembina Highway scene just after 8 p.m., police said, where an altercation over the lottery terminal led to two men threatening to shoot up the lounge.

According to police, three suspects returned a short time later with a gun. No one was injured, and the suspects took off in a vehicle. Officers tracked them down to nearby Weatherdon Avenue and safely took them into custody.

Click to play video: 'Policing and addressing violence and gun incidents in Winnipeg'
Policing and addressing violence and gun incidents in Winnipeg

A search of the vehicle turned up a pair of 3D-printed handguns and ammunition, as well as two kilograms of cocaine, an ounce of fentanyl, and 100 oxycontin tablets — with an estimated combined street value of $67,000 — and $10,000 in cash.

The suspects, all between the ages of 18 and 21, are each facing a total of 10 weapons-related charges, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, uttering threats, and possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

They remain in custody.

Click to play video: 'Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers'
Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers

 

