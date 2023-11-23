Menu

Environment

Ontario funding projects aimed at using hydrogen to power electricity grid

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2023 9:05 am
Ontario is putting nearly $6 million toward nine projects aimed at making use of hydrogen to power the province's electricity grid. Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, speaks at the microphone at Queen's Park in Toronto, Thursday, June 4, 2020. View image in full screen
Ontario is putting nearly $6 million toward nine projects aimed at making use of hydrogen to power the province's electricity grid. Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, speaks at the microphone at Queen's Park in Toronto, Thursday, June 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rick Madonik - POOL
HALTON HILLS, Ont. — Ontario is putting nearly $6 million toward nine projects aimed at making use of hydrogen to power the province’s electricity grid.

The bulk of the funding is going to Atura Power to blend hydrogen with natural gas — up to 15 per cent by volume — to produce electricity at its Halton Hills Generating Station.

The government says it will be the largest electricity-based, grid-connected, low-carbon hydrogen blending project in Canada’s history.

Energy Minister Todd Smith says it will help produce an even more sustainable energy system.

Ontario’s Independent Electricity System Operator has said that while the province works toward an emissions-free electricity gird, natural gas generation is still required in the short to medium term to ensure stability, but it will also increase greenhouse gas emissions from the sector.

The advocacy group Environmental Defence has previously said that blending some hydrogen with natural gas won’t meaningfully reduce emissions, instead it will lock in fossil fuel infrastructure for decades.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

