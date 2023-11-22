Lowry nets OT winner as Jets down Lightning 3-2

In search of an overtime hero, the Winnipeg Jets turned to their captain as Adam Lowry scored 1:39 into the extra frame to lift his team to a 3-2 win against the Lightning in Tampa Wednesday night.

The Lightning had a couple of early chances to get on the board but Connor Hellebuyck said no. First, he made a sliding post-to-post save with his skate off a Nikita Kucherov one-timer, before turning aside a Brandon Hagel breakaway about 30 seconds later.

Those saves proved even bigger when Winnipeg opened the scoring shortly thereafter. A Dylan DeMelo point shot was stopped by Jonas Johansson but a big rebound bounced right to Josh Morrissey, who fired it through the Tampa netminder at the 5:29 mark.

The Jets doubled their lead on the power play just over 13 minutes in. Mark Scheifele tipped a Morrissey point shot past Johansson to make it 2-0 for the visitors.

But Tampa got back in it thanks to their own power play, which came into the game as the fourth-best PP unit in the NHL.

Mason Appleton was hurt blocking a shot at the start of the power play and stayed on the ice but was clearly hobbled as the Lightning passed the puck around the Winnipeg end, resulting in a cross-ice feed that Steven Stamkos one-timed past Hellebuyck with 1:54 to go in the first.

The Jets would carry the 2-1 lead into the second despite being outshot 16-10 in the opening frame.

The home side would draw even just over six minutes into the second period. The Lightning nearly scored on a mad scramble in front of the net with the puck bouncing off the post, but the Jets could not clear the puck.

Moments later, Brayden Point found himself alone in close and he roofed the puck past Hellebuyck to level the score.

It would stay tied into the second intermission as Winnipeg failed on the lone power play of the period, though each side had some decent chances to take the lead as the Jets outshot Tampa 12-10 in the middle frame.

The third period flew by, opening with 8:35 of uninterrupted play. There were only five stoppages in the entire third period, but zero goals as each side locked things down defensively.

After the two sides traded possessions early in OT, Lowry and Vladislav Namestnikov led a rush up the ice for Winnipeg. On his 31st birthday, Namestnikov was pushed to the outside and carried it behind the goal before he was bumped into the boards.

It was close to becoming an odd-man rush the other way but Namestnikov got in the way just enough before Pionk grabbed the puck and slid a pass to a wide-open Lowry at the side of the goal.

The captain made no mistake, beating Johansson for his third of the season to give the Jets two points and improve their November record to 7-2.

Hellebuyck made 29 stops to earn the win while Johansson also turned aside 29 shots in defeat.

Winnipeg continues a three-game road trip against the Florida Panthers Friday night. Pregame coverage on 680 CJOB begins at 5 p.m. with the puck dropping just after 7 p.m.