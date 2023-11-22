Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina woman setting sights on new home with crowdfunding

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 6:49 pm
A single mother from Regina who lives off student loans and child tax is manifesting a new home for her and her son by starting Crowdfunding. View image in full screen
A single mother from Regina who lives off student loans and child tax is manifesting a new home for her and her son by starting Crowdfunding. Global Regina still
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Regina mother is taking an unusual step to owning her own home. But with rental costs and high interest rates, that goal is becoming a challenge for Lori Deets.

It pushed her to reach out for help online by starting crowdfunding by setting her sights on a $50,000 trailer.

“I’ve known home ownership isn’t an affordable option for me, as a student especially,” said Deets. “I can’t afford the mortgage … with the rental steadily increasing, I can hardly afford the rent, I’m paying half of my living in rental right now.”

Deets lives off $1,500 a month through student loans and child tax benefits for herself and her 14-year-old son, Alex.

“Being a single mom, I need to provide that for both me and my son. And I need to be dependent on myself,” she said. “There’s just no way out of this situation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Deets started messaging her friends on Nov. 5, 2023, asking for money to spare.

“I had one or two calls actually, people making sure I either haven’t been hacked or that it is (real),” she said. “That was funny, and I got some cold messaging of people; it wasn’t overly great. I know people are struggling.”

Darrick Latsay, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan, said even though Saskatchewan is one of the more affordable areas in the country, home ownership can still be challenging.

More on Canada

“At the same time, the cost of building the cost of land, everything is rising at a rate that seems to be moving the goalposts on home ownership,” said Latsay. “What was a fair income to own a home just a few years ago is now placing people outside of that traditional home ownership.”

Latsay said even though he has not seen situations where people are using crowdfunding to obtain a home, he says he isn’t surprised by how people are coming up with ways to work towards home ownership.

Trending Now

“I think the world is changing in many ways. One of them is the affordability of homeownership but also the power of social media,” he said.

“I think that there’s a lot of opportunities for people to satisfy their need for stability through various ways, and that’s just one of the tools that’s offered.”

Story continues below advertisement

Deets has so far raised almost $11,000 and hopes her wait will soon be over with the help of her friends and others who wish to support her goal.

Click to play video: 'Fall economic statement: Feds to finance construction of 101,000 new homes'
Fall economic statement: Feds to finance construction of 101,000 new homes
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices