Carolina Hurricanes bury Edmonton Oilers with four goals in the first

The Edmonton Oilers lost their third in a row, falling 6-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes Wednesday night.

The Hurricanes throttled the Oilers with four goals in a span of 5:31 in the first period. Jesper Fast, Jack Drury, Teuvo Teravainen, and Seth Jarvis did the damage, chasing Stuart Skinner from the net after allowing four goals on 12 shots. Zach Hyman got one back for the Oilers late in the period, converting a power play pass from Leon Draisaitl.

Martin Necas made it 5-1 Carolina early in the second. Mattias Ekholm tapped in a pass from Ryan McLeod for a shorthanded marker with 2:12 to go in the frame.

Hyman chipped in a pass from Connor McDavid to pull the Oilers within two 4:46 into the third.

Calvin Pickard made a stretching right pad save on Jesperi Kotkaniemi with Carolina on the power play with 1:45 left. The Oilers went on the man advantage late, but Brent Burns put it away with a long shot into the empty net.

Darnell Nurse joined the Oilers bench partway through the first period after being hit with a puck during warmup. He had a bandage over his right eye and gauze in both nostrils.

The Oilers, 5-12-1, will visit the Washington Capitals on Friday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 11:30 a.m., game at 1 p.m.).