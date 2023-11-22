Calgary police looking for suspect after break-and-enter in city’s northwest

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for a suspect believed to be involved in a break-and-enter in the northwest community of Varsity in September.

According to a Calgary Police Service (CPS) news release, an unknown individual or a group of unknown individuals broke into a vehicle parked at Edgemont Athletic at 7222 Edgemont Dr. N.W. on Sept. 21 at 5:15 p.m. Police said the suspect or suspects stole a garage door opener and registration information.

Police said the individuals then went to the residence listed in the registration information, which is located in the 200 block of Varsity Estates Terrace Northwest.

The teenage resident, who was home at the time, looked out the window and saw one person enter the home. When she thought the person left, she called the CPS. Police said while the teenager was on the phone with officers, the suspect entered the home through a back door and ran when they saw the teenager.

Police added the suspect allegedly stole jewelry and money from the home.

At around 5:30 p.m. that day, police said the vehicle owner noticed her vehicle was broken into. Police also said she got a notification on her phone that her garage door was opened, which prompted her to report the break-in to the police.

Police said the suspect left by the time the vehicle owner got home at around 5:40 p.m.

The CPS said it is seeking the public’s assistance to find the suspect.

Police said the suspect is described as a 50-year-old woman with a heavy build and dark hair. At the time of the break-in, police said she was wearing a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.