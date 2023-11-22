Menu

Fire

Rescue in progress at building in downtown Vancouver, area closed

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 3:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Emergency crews on scene after scaffolding collapse in downtown Vancouver'
Emergency crews on scene after scaffolding collapse in downtown Vancouver
Emergency crews on scene after scaffolding collapse in downtown Vancouver
Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services were at a building downtown Wednesday morning.

Just before noon Wednesday, it was unclear what was happening, but crews, along with technical rescue teams, were on Nelson Street, near the intersection with Burrard Street.

There are reports from the scene that three workers were trapped. One of the workers was brought down on a crane, according to video recorded at the scene.

That person was strapped on a stretcher and then loaded into an ambulance.

Thurlow Street between Nelson and Smythe was closed, fire crews confirmed.

Trending Now

Vancouver Fire said an active rescue was in progress and asked everyone to avoid the area.

More details will be added to this story when they become available.

