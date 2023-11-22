Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police offer $10K reward amid ongoing Jeffrey Roberts homicide probe in Brantford

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 3:45 pm
Det. Jason Sinning in a social media post said Brantford Police are still investigating the Nov. 2016 homicide of Jeffrey Roberts and confirm they are offering a reward for information that leads to a conviction. View image in full screen
Det. Jason Sinning in a social media post said Brantford Police are still investigating the Nov. 2016 homicide of Jeffrey Roberts and confirm they are offering a reward for information that leads to a conviction. Brantford Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Investigators seeking answers to a 2016 Brantford, Ont., murder have stepped up efforts to find a suspect by offering a $10,000 reward for information.

Brantford police Det. Jason Sinning says Jeffrey Roberts‘ body was found by a passerby in a field near the Highway 403 overpass at West Street on Nov. 21, 2016.

Roberts, who was 45 at the time of his death, had not been seen or heard from since seen on a bike in an area near Darling and Clarence streets on Nov. 5.

He was subsequently reported missing some six days later.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

An autopsy revealed signs of trauma to his body and his death was determined to be a homicide.

A large-scale canvass of area residents and businesses conducted days after the discovery didn’t provide any leads for an arrest at the time, say police.

“We continue to believe that there are members of the public who have information related to this incident and we are hopeful they will come forward,” Sinning said.

Sinning says a specific email for tips connected to the investigation has been set up and that anyone with information related to the case can also reach out to Brantford police or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

 

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices