Police offer $10K reward amid ongoing Jeffrey Roberts homicide probe in Brantford

Investigators seeking answers to a 2016 Brantford, Ont., murder have stepped up efforts to find a suspect by offering a $10,000 reward for information.

Brantford police Det. Jason Sinning says Jeffrey Roberts‘ body was found by a passerby in a field near the Highway 403 overpass at West Street on Nov. 21, 2016.

Roberts, who was 45 at the time of his death, had not been seen or heard from since seen on a bike in an area near Darling and Clarence streets on Nov. 5.

He was subsequently reported missing some six days later.

An autopsy revealed signs of trauma to his body and his death was determined to be a homicide.

A large-scale canvass of area residents and businesses conducted days after the discovery didn’t provide any leads for an arrest at the time, say police.

“We continue to believe that there are members of the public who have information related to this incident and we are hopeful they will come forward,” Sinning said.

Sinning says a specific email for tips connected to the investigation has been set up and that anyone with information related to the case can also reach out to Brantford police or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.