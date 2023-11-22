Man, woman arrested in Bridgewater, N.S. for alleged sexual offences against teen

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Bridgewater, N.S. have arrested two people for an alleged sexual assault of a local teenager.

According to a news release from Bridgewater Police Service, officers began investigating on Sept. 28. It’s reported the incident occurred in Bridgewater earlier that month.

“After a thorough investigation, it was determined that an adult male and an adult female were involved in committing the alleged sexual offences,” police said.

The two are accused sexual assault and sexual interference. Police say both are staying in the area but are from other regions of the province.

The victim was known to the suspects, according to the release.

Police say the man who was arrested has previous sexual assault charges before the court and was on a conditional sentence at the time.