Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Cyclist in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle on Macleod Trail

By Ryan White Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 12:58 pm
CPS members and evidence markers on Macleod Trail during the investigation into a Nov. 22 collision that sent a cyclist to hospital. View image in full screen
CPS members and evidence markers on Macleod Trail during the investigation into a Nov. 22 collision that sent a cyclist to hospital. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after their bicycle was hit by a vehicle in southeast Calgary on Wednesday morning.

EMS officials confirm the collision occurred around 7 a.m. along southbound Macleod Trail at a spot near the Shawnessy Boulevard overpass.

The cyclist, whose age and gender were not released, was taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre.

The driver of the motorized vehicle remained at the scene following the crash.

The southbound lanes of Macleod Trail were closed to traffic for several hours during the investigation and were reopened at noon.

Emergency crews on the scene after a cyclist was struck on Macleod Trail near the Shawnessy Boulevard overpass on Nov. 22. View image in full screen
Emergency crews on the scene after a cyclist was struck on Macleod Trail near the Shawnessy Boulevard overpass on Nov. 22. Global News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices