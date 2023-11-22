Cyclist in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle on Macleod Trail

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after their bicycle was hit by a vehicle in southeast Calgary on Wednesday morning.

EMS officials confirm the collision occurred around 7 a.m. along southbound Macleod Trail at a spot near the Shawnessy Boulevard overpass.

The cyclist, whose age and gender were not released, was taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre.

The driver of the motorized vehicle remained at the scene following the crash.

The southbound lanes of Macleod Trail were closed to traffic for several hours during the investigation and were reopened at noon.