Crime

Images released of Toronto suspect wanted for recording victims in bathroom stalls

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 11:05 am
Suspect sought in voyeurism investigation. View image in full screen
Suspect sought in voyeurism investigation. Provided / Toronto Police
Toronto police say they now have images of a suspect wanted in a voyeurism investigation where a cellphone was placed underneath bathroom stalls.

Police said between July and October, the University of Toronto campus safety had received reports of voyeurism in the Spadina Avenue and Willcocks Street area.

It was then reported to Toronto Police who took over the investigation and collaborated with the school’s safety and security team.

Seven reported incidents are being investigated and the victims range in age from 14 years old to 21 years old, police said.

In each incident, police allege a man loitered inside women’s washrooms and gender-neutral showers.

“In some of the incidents, he placed a cellphone underneath the stalls, recording the victims,” police said.

The man is described as around five feet two inches to five feet seven inches, with short black hair and a medium build. Police said on occasion, he was wearing a white and grey hoodie, black pants, and dark-coloured Crocs.

A police alert was initially released in October but on Wednesday investigators updated the alert with images of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

 

