‘They deserve closure’: $150K reward in fatal shooting case of N.S. man

The province says it is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the shooting death of a 36-year-old man.

Nathaniel Brown, 36, died at the scene of a shooting incident this year on Feb. 4, outside a home on Lahey Drive in Dartmouth. Police later ruled the death a homicide.

In a statement, the province’s justice department said they believe there are people who have information that could result in arrests and possible charges.

“I encourage anyone with information to please come forward if you know something about this crime,” said Brad Johns, the province’s Minister of Justice, in a release.

“Mr. Brown’s family has suffered a terrible loss, and they deserve closure.”

The province’s statement added that the reward amount is distributed based on the “investigative value of the information provided.”

There are currently 118 existing cases in Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program.

Five cash awards have been paid out to residents who’ve brought forth valuable information to a case since the initiative began in 2006.

The province’s department of justice is encouraging anyone with information that could be deemed helpful to the investigation to contact their office at 888-710-9090.