Canada

Quebec public sector strike enters day 2, with more walkouts later this week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2023 9:22 am
Quebec teachers, public sector workers begin 3-day strike
Public schools across the province are closed this week as hundreds of thousands of teachers and support staff participate in the Common Front three-day strike. Made up of four public sector unions, the Common Front is calling for better salaries and working conditions. This is just the first in a series of similar strikes planned in Quebec, including others in the education sector.
Unions representing hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers, particularly in health care and education, are on strike again today.

The workers are part of a “common front” of four major unions that have planned a three-day strike until Thursday, which has closed schools and delayed surgeries.

The unions say the government’s most recent contract offer, a 10.3-per-cent salary increase over five years and a one-time payment of $1,000 to each worker, isn’t enough.

Josée Fréchette, a vice-president at a large health-care union, told reporters Tuesday that workers want additional pay for night and weekend shifts and more vacation.

Treasury Board Chair Sonia LeBel, who is leading the negotiations for the government, says she’s waiting to hear a counter-offer from union leaders.

The union representing 80,000 nurses and other health-care workers will strike on Thursday and Friday, while a teachers union with 65,000 members is launching an unlimited strike later this week.

Health-care workers join picket lines for better conditions
© 2023 The Canadian Press

