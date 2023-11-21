Saskatchewan legislature resumes amid questions surrounding Israel – Hamas conflict

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan legislature is back in session after calls for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel disrupted question period Monday.

MLAs left the chamber after protesters refused to stop chanting, bringing the assembly to a sudden halt.

Premier Scott Moe said despite the protests, his government is firm on their stance in supporting Israel.

“We had a ceasefire up until a terrorist organization — Hamas — invaded Israel, killed over 1,000 people, many of them citizens from other countries including seven from this country,” Moe said.

The Israel-Hamas conflict has been discussed for decades, but most recently began on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants killed 1,200 people in a surprise attack on Israel, according to Israeli officials.

Israel responded with airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, killing thousands according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Authority.

Story continues below advertisement

Throughout question period Tuesday, Moe accused one NDP MLA of promoting extremist ideologies and helping organize the protests.

During Monday’s ceasefire chants in the legislature, Saskatoon MLA Jennifer Bowes stood up in solidarity, and used words like “genocide” in her opening remarks.

“The question we have for the leader of the Opposition is, one, to be very straight and frank with the people of Saskatchewan,” Moe said. “Is she confident none of her members were involved with what essentially equated to shutting down the government for the first time in the history of the province.”

Opposition leader Carla Beck said no member of her caucus was involved with orchestrating the protest.

“Some of our members met people as they came into the building but there was no role by any NDP, Opposition MLA in organizing that event,” Beck said.

Throughout the protest, there were many calls for the Israel flag hung above the rotunda to be removed. Moe says it will stay there.